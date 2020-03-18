press release: Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley, has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners. From December through March, contest-winning writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artist community.

Enjoy the chance to meet and hear from the following award-winning authors during the upcoming free Winter Writers Reading Series. Each reading will end with a half-hour open mic:

7 p.m. March 18, 2020: Liam Callanan, Council for Wisconsin Writers Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award. (Note: Liam’s reading will be held at the Mineral Point Public Library, 137 High St.) Callanan was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Los Angeles, but now calls Wisconsin home. He is the author of two previous novels — “The Cloud Atlas,” an Edgar Award finalist set in World War II Alaska, and “All Saints,” set in a beachfront high school in California, as well as a short story collection, “Listen and Other Stories.” He teaches in the English department of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.