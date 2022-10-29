Liam & Ripley with Benjamin Domask-Ruh
Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Liam and Ripley will be presenting a new show that they’ve been working on as part of their month-long residency at MCS, in collaboration with Benjamin Domask-Ruh. The show will feature diabolo, foot-juggling, partner acrobatics, and some other shenanigans.
Free admission, but accepting tips at the end. Stay tuned for more updates and info on the MCS bulletin board and the Facebook group.
