Lianne Milton reception

Mother / Nai: April 8, 2022 – May 7, 2022. An artist reception for Lianne Milton's photography exhibition "Mother/Nai" will take place from 5pm - 7pm followed by the Adem Tesfaye until 8pm.

Photography MFA Exhibit

"I explore reconstructed autobiographical narratives about my family history, transgenerational memory, and the Chinese diaspora. By using the family album as a transnational narrative framework, I weave vernacular pictures with contemporary photography. The family pictures become an interpretive tool to explore the effects of matrilineal diasporic experiences and constructions of maternal identity. I am interested in what is not said: the missing or loss, and the silence that occurs from the burden of pain or oppression as a part of the Chinese diasporic experience." --Lianne Milton

