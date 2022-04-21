Lianne Milton

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Gallery hours are Thursday 12-6, Friday 12-8, Sat 12-6 and Sundays 12-4.

Mother / Nai: April 8, 2022 – May 7, 2022

Photography MFA Exhibit

"I explore reconstructed autobiographical narratives about my family history, transgenerational memory, and the Chinese diaspora. By using the family album as a transnational narrative framework, I weave vernacular pictures with contemporary photography. The family pictures become an interpretive tool to explore the effects of matrilineal diasporic experiences and constructions of maternal identity. I am interested in what is not said: the missing or loss, and the silence that occurs from the burden of pain or oppression as a part of the Chinese diasporic experience." --Lianne Milton

http://www.liannemiltonphotography.com/

