media release: Author Libby Fischer Hellman introduces not one, but two new books to Mystery to Me readers! In conversation with author Michelle Cox, Hellman brings us both the 6th installation of the Georgia Davis mystery series, Double Blind, and her historical fiction novel, A Bend in the River.

This event will be in-person at Mystery to Me on Monroe Street! If you're joining us from your home or from afar, tune in to the Crowdcast livestream!

About Double Blind

With little work during the pandemic, Chicago PI Georgia Davis agrees to help the best friend of fellow sleuth, Ellie Foreman. Susan Siler's aunt died suddenly after her Covid booster, and Susan's distraught mother wants the death investigated.

However, Georgia's investigation is interrupted by a family trip to Nauvoo, Illinois, the one-time Mormon heartland. It's there that her life unexpectedly intersects with the runaway spouse of a Mormon Fundamentalist.

Back in Evanston, after Georgia is almost killed by a hit and run driver, she discovers that she and the escaped woman look remarkably alike. Is someone trying to kill Georgia because of her death investigation? Or is it a case of mistaken identity? And how can Georgia find her doppelganger before whoever wants them both dead tries again?

About A Bend in the River

Two sisters, whose family and Mekong River village are destroyed by American forces during the Vietnam War, flee to Saigon where they become estranged because of their divergent values and ideology. Will they reunite after the war? Or is their relationship too fractured?