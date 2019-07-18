press release: Cosplay your favorite character, sing karaoke, and come geek out with us at the library. Whatever your favorite fandom, we’ll have activities that will make the Muggles jealous. Enter your fan art or manga drawings by July 8 to be included in the contest. Listen to fan filking and bring manga to trade for the manga swap. See separate flier at the Help Desk for all the details. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827-7402.