Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Town Hall

media release: Wisconsin Libertarians, please join us for a virtual town hall meeting with presidential candidate Mike ter Maat on December 19 at 7:00pm. This is our opportunity to ask Mike anything! Bring your questions about him or his campaign, public policy, and what it will take to successfully disrupt American politics. Feel free to reach out to Wendi@MiketerMaat.com with questions.

Here is the Zoom meeting link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 87234263377?pwd= TXM4Y2g0WWtWaXhRWnNteXFsOVhZZz 09

Meeting ID: 872 3426 3377

Passcode: 220927