RSVP for Life is Better When You Laugh

media release: "Life Is Better When You Laugh" workshop at the Goodman Community Center is a fun and dynamic discussion about what a valuable role humor plays in our lives and how it builds a better daily living and workplace environment. It is facilitated by Alice F. Pauser, national freelance humor writer, StorySLAM Champion at the Moth in Madison and Milwaukee, and standup comedian. Wednesday, May 22, 2024 6-7:30 p.m., Goodman Community Center Ironworks Building, 214 Waubesa St.

Register by May 20 at www.scriptedchaos4u.com/ workshops. FREE. Seating is limited.