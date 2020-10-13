ONLINE: The Life of William Grant Still

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

Join WPR’s “Wisconsin Classical” and “Afternoon Classics” Host Lori Skelton to learn more about musician, conductor and composer William Grant Still. Still was the first Black musician to conduct a major American symphony orchestra, the first to have a symphony performed by a major orchestra, and the first to have an opera performed by a major opera company. He composed more than 200 works before his death in 1978.

Classical announcer Lori Skelton began working at Wisconsin Public Radio in 1993 and is the host of "Afternoon Classics" each weekday, and the producer and host of "Wisconsin Classical." Skelton attended Beloit College, where she covered various airshifts at WBCR Radio, the campus radio station. After graduation, Skelton planned to get her masters in conducting at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, but by chance discovered the studios of WUWM and chose radio instead. Two years later, she began working at WFMR. In addition to her work on WPR, Skelton is a trained singer and conductor who performs with the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus.

