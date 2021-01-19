ONLINE: Life on Other Worlds

× Expand Courtesy NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory-Caltech

media release: Give the gift of learning this holiday season! Overture Center makes it easy to do so with tickets to two virtual National Geographic Live shows. Viewers can enjoy Life on Other Worlds with Kobie Boykins and Kevin Hand on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. and Reimagining Dinosaurs with National Geographic Explorers Nizar Ibrahim & Sebastián Rozadilla on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.

National Geographic Live provides thought-provoking presentations by today’s leading explorers, scientists and photographers. Each 60-minute virtual show includes live, moderated conversation and audience Q&A. Tickets are available at overture.org for $20 per show.

National Geographic Live - Life on Other Worlds with Kobie Boykins and Kevin Hand

How close are we to discovering life on other planets? NASA’s Perseverance rover is due to land on Mars in 2021 to search for signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth. Jupiter’s moon Europa is home to a vast subsurface ocean—a body of water that could sustain primitive forms of life on this alien world nearly 600 million miles from our planet. Join planetary scientist and astrobiologist Kevin Hand and NASA engineer Kobie Boykins for the latest intriguing updates on this vast frontier of exploration.

Kevin Hand is a planetary scientist and astrobiologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California. His work focuses on the origin, evolution, and distribution of life in the solar system and involves research on the physics and chemistry of icy moons in the outer solar system.

Kobie Boykins is a senior mechanical engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California. In more than ten years at the lab, he led the mobility and remote sensing teams for the Mars Exploration Rover, Curiosity, and served as Chief Engineer on the Europa Clipper team.

Both National Geographic Live shows are presented locally by Exact Sciences. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these virtual experiences possible.

