$30 ($25 adv.).

media release: LIFERS, the infamous LOCAL H podcast —featuring lead singer Scott Lucas, the band’s beloved road manager Gabe Rodriguez and producer Ben Reiser— is hitting the road! Along with a revolving cast of friends, luminaries and beloved “lifers”, the podcast has become a favorite of the alt-rock band’s devout followers (as well as a surprise hit among those not so devout). LIFERS Live will see the trio bring their brand of laid-back irreverence to the stage for an evening of special guests, live music, and Q & A’s with you the audience (episodes will be recorded live and broadcast at a later date). Don’t miss out.