Lifetime GPS: When History Repeats Itself
press release: Join us for an exploration of the many sides of using electronic GPS lifetime monitoring. Our panel of experts and those with lived experience on the topic will be in discussion.
Guest Panelists:
- Senator Lena Taylor
- Aaron Hicks
- Brittany Lee
- Mark Weinberg
Hosted by Anthony Cooper, Nehemiah Reentry Coordinator
Register for Zoom Webinar or watch the live stream on the Justified Anger YouTube Channel.
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism, Public Notices