Light the Green

media release: A new chapter of an annual tradition!

​Join us for the first holiday lighting of the Stone Horse Green on Saturday, December 3. Featuring Santa, Mrs. Claus, Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar, local trombone ensemble the Beltline Bones, and lighting by Traditions, a company based right here in Middleton.

5:15PM - Mayor Gurdip Brar's Welcome

5:20PM - Beltline Bones

5:30PM - Santa lights the green! Photos to follow.

Please bring mittens in support of Middleton's Keeping Neighbors Warm Clothing Drive!