media release: On Monday, March 1 at 6:00PM, Dane County and the city of Madison will host a community memorial at the Alliant Energy Center in honor of the victims of COVID-19. Police, Fire, and EMS agencies from across Dane County, along with County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, will participate in a "Light the Night" tribute for the 273 Dane County victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following opening remarks paying tribute to those we have lost, their families, and the frontline workers who cared for them, emergency agencies will activate their emergency lights. This light memorial will run for 27 minutes - one minute for each 10 Dane County lives lost.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event. They are asked to turn on Alliant Energy Center Way and follow parking attendee directions. Attendees should remain in their vehicles and turn off their headlights.

WHEN: Monday, March 1 at 6:00PM

WHERE: Alliant Energy Center

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Madison, WI 53713