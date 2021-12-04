media release: The Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to the 1st ever Light Up Cross Plains Event in Zander Trail!

Deliciously Deebs will have cookies and cookie kits to decorate and purchase from 2:30pm-4:00pm!

Ice Age Trail Alliance will lead a hike up to Hickory Hill and around the Conservancy at 3:00pm. They will end at 4:45pm at the lookout on top of Hickory Hill for the lighting of the "Tree".

You can either enjoy the events from below or you can join the hike! Which ever you choose there will still be fresh hot chocolate and s'mores by the fire for you to enjoy!

Parking and bathrooms will be available at Crossroads Coffee House you can also park in the public lots on Mill Creek Pkwy!

Come on out with the whole family to celebrate the season! We hope to see you there!