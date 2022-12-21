Light! A Winter Solstice Celebration

media release: Join us for an evening of light and music, as Grand Inspired Gallery & Makerspace fills our historic space with a myriad of artisan lighting along with a live string concert performance by the musicians of the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival.

This event will take place on December 21st the winter solstice, the darkest day of the year and the eve of the sun's return. The perfect time to fill your heart with light, art and beautiful music. The high wooden arched ceilings of Grand Inspired's restored Hudson automobile showroom provide the perfect acoustical space to surround yourself with the soaring musical compositions of Micah Behr.

Come early, enjoy a warm drink and bask in the glow of the Grand Inspired Gallery filled with artisan works that provide light! You will find stained glass lamps, victorian lamps, '70s style psychedelic lamps, cast iron fire lanterns, paper pendant lights and ceramic candle holders. You can preview this amazing selection and pre-order at GrandInspired.com/Current- Exhibitions.

If you can, we recommend a monetary donation to support the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival, but this event is free to all and we invite you to come!