media release: This month we’ll watch:

"Light", a brand-new documentary about Palestine from the unarmed civilian accompaniers of Community Peacemaker Teams (May 2024, 69 mins, trailer is here), and “Israel’s Shocking AI Tools & Ukraine’s Surveillance of Journalists” (April 2024, 24 mins, Al Jazeera’s Listening Post)

Social time at 6:00, films roll at 6:30 pm. Discussion following the films with Cassandra Dixon, of Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, who has been part of many CPT delegations to Palestine, and journalist Esty Dinur, of WORT, 89.9 FM and Jewish Voice for Peace - Madison. RSVP if you can to warabolition@gmail.com. Donations welcome for Community Peacemaker Teams and Middle East Children’s Alliance. Hosted by Madison Veterans for Peace and Madison for a World BEYOND War.