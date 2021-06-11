media release: The beacons are beckoning you to Door County for the 2021 Lighthouse Festivals. Take a tour and experience the 14 lighthouses of the peninsula and islands again, or for the first time. Your ticket purchases through DoorCountyTickets.com support the Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society.

The Festival weekends include air, land-based, boat, and adventure tours that together reach all 11 of the treasured lighthouses of Door County and 3 of our neighbors to the south. Many of the tour excursions are unique to the Lighthouse Festival weekends, and provide visitors exclusive access to lighthouses not typically open to the public – Chambers Island, Plum Island and Sherwood Point Lighthouses. There are tours for all levels of activity and accessibility. Some tours involve hiking. Boat tours depart from a variety of locations around the Peninsula, including Sister Bay, Gills Rock and Baileys Harbor.

NEW FOR 2021: Grassy Island Range Lights and Algoma and Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouses are open or hosting visitors!