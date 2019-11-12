Lighthouse Keeping

press release: Living in a lighthouse sounds romantic and adventurous - hear what it was like for Dave and Rhonda Mossner of Verona who spent a week running the Mission Point Lighthouse as volunteers. They will share their experience and photos they've taken in visiting nearly 100 lights on Lake Michigan, Huron, and Winnebago.

Presented in partnership with Oakwood Village.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.