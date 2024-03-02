The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Children's Theater of Madison, 3/2-17, Starlight Theater, at 7 pm Friday, 2:30 & 7 pm Saturday and 1 pm Sunday, plus 6 pm, 3/3 & 17. $36.

Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Join Percy and friends as they encounter mythological creatures, solve the riddle of the Oracle, and learn just how resilient they truly are in this action-packed adventure with a thrilling original rock score.

Best suited for grades 5 & up / Run Time approx 2 hours including intermission