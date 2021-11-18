press release: The Greek gods are real, and they’re ruining Percy Jackson’s life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail, and he is on an epic quest to find Zeus’s lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods. Normal is a myth when you’re a demigod. Based on the best-selling young adult fiction novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about friendship, self-discovery, and finding your own inner hero.

This will be the first time this Broadway musical has been performed in Madison, so be among the first to see this show that will rock your world - and the underworld!

Cast quotes:

“Overall, this production has been a wonderful experience! The directing team is very helpful and supportive, and the cast is a tight knit group that works well together. Being back in the theater and on stage on a regular basis has been a great experience for me personally, and I cannot wait to see what comes next!” Henry Maes (Percy Jackson)

“It’s exciting to work on a show in person again. This show is especially exciting because of the magical and otherworldly elements we get to bring to life onstage” - Ayanna Vandewalle (Annabeth)

“I enjoy performing a musical again after so long away from it. I find theatre to be such a positive outlet for me and so rewarding. The whole cast is so positive about the show and I’m very happy to have so many people see the wonderful final product.” - Ryan Gierhart (Grover)

Showtimes:

Thursday, Nov. 18-Saturday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m.; McKinley Performing Arts Center, Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe St., Madison

$10 for students/seniors; $15 for general public

https://lightningthiefehs. ludus.com