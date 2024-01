media release: Mon. Jan. 15, 5 – 6:30 p.m. - Lights Up For Palestine! Corner of State St. and W. Dayton Please join us in respectfully asking our community to call on their elected representatives to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as we celebrate the birthday of Dr. King. Sent to WNPJ by Madison-Rafah Sister-City Project rafahsistercity@yahoo.com