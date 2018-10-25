Lil Ugly Mane, No Warning

UW Union South - The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: FREE SHOW!! (Open to the public), 18+

Lil Ugly Mane is a multi-genre American recording artist and music producer from Richmond, Virginia. He is best known for his 2012 album Mista Thug Isolation and his 2015 album Oblivion Access.

No Warning is a hardcore punk band from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This is the first time both tour the Midwest.

UW Union South - The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-262-7593
