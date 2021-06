Lilada Gee, Brooklyn Doby, Mike Lroy

press release: WDBC is celebrating Juneteenth the best we know how, with a phenomenal beer release and partnership with Madison-based artists!

Stop by anytime from 12pm-4pm this Saturday, June 19th, as we host three of our incredibly talented artist collaborators: ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ ๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ฒ, ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธ๐—น๐˜†๐—ป ๐——๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐˜†, andย ๐— ๐—ถ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜†! Our talented friends will have their works on display, with limited pieces for sale. Each of these artists holds a unique place in their industry as strong black voices and role models.

For the event, our Head Brewer, Clint Lohman, teamed up with our Wholesale Manager, Christian Tolbert, to create the limited new beer pictures here! This beer utilizes our base recipe for ๐ˆ๐“๐’ ๐€๐‹๐‹ ๐„๐‹๐„๐Œ๐„๐๐“๐€๐‘๐˜, a Single Hop Citra Hazy, which is then dry-hopped with African Queen hops! This newest hazy is known asย ๐‹๐ˆ๐ ๐“ ๐„๐•๐„๐‘๐˜ ๐•๐Ž๐ˆ๐‚๐„! It is tasting dank and is just bursting with big notes of sweet berries! On draft only in the Taproom and Patio!

We are so excited to open up our space and host a platform for these brilliant young minds on a holiday that deserves attention and recognition! Stop by and join in on the fun! ย

๐‹๐ˆ๐ ๐“ ๐„๐•๐„๐‘๐˜ ๐•๐Ž๐ˆ๐‚๐„ย is a taproom and patio special ONLY. Enjoy it on site, along with the rest of our draft offerings: