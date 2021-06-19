Lilada Gee, Brooklyn Doby, Mike Lroy

press release: WDBC is celebrating Juneteenth the best we know how, with a phenomenal beer release and partnership with Madison-based artists!

Stop by anytime from 12pm-4pm this Saturday, June 19th, as we host three of our incredibly talented artist collaborators: 𝗟𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗮 𝗚𝗲𝗲, 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗹𝘆𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝗯𝘆, and 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗟𝗿𝗼𝘆! Our talented friends will have their works on display, with limited pieces for sale. Each of these artists holds a unique place in their industry as strong black voices and role models.

For the event, our Head Brewer, Clint Lohman, teamed up with our Wholesale Manager, Christian Tolbert, to create the limited new beer pictures here! This beer utilizes our base recipe for 𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐘, a Single Hop Citra Hazy, which is then dry-hopped with African Queen hops! This newest hazy is known as 𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐓 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐕𝐎𝐈𝐂𝐄! It is tasting dank and is just bursting with big notes of sweet berries! On draft only in the Taproom and Patio!

We are so excited to open up our space and host a platform for these brilliant young minds on a holiday that deserves attention and recognition! Stop by and join in on the fun!

𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐓 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐕𝐎𝐈𝐂𝐄 is a taproom and patio special ONLY. Enjoy it on site, along with the rest of our draft offerings: