Lina Yoo Min Lee & Ben Carlee

media release: This event is available in-person - see gracepresents.org for updates on COVID-19 protocols.You can also enjoy a premium-quality livestream of the concert with audio by BKMastersounds and video by Microtone Media. Grace Presents youtube channel!

Did you miss a recent concert, or wish you could go back and hear one you attended again? You can view a host of archived performances on the Grace Presents youtube channel!

Program:

“Every Day” Suite Eric Delgado (b. 1993)

Three Songs for Flute and Piano William Grant Still (1895-1978)

Bayou Home

Punto y Linea for Solo Flute/Piccolo Jorge Sosa (b. 1976)

Moving

Calm

Rhythmic

Gustave Le Gray

Caroline Shaw (b.1982)

Violet Ridge Valadez (b. 1996)

Canción de cuna Zyman (b. 1956)

Fisherman's Song Chen Yi (b.1953)

Cavatina by SCT (1875-1912)

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Latiné Flutist Ben Carlee (he/him), is a pedagogue, freelancer, and arts administrator in Madison, WI. Mr. Carlee is a Doctor of Musical Arts student at UW Madison studying under the tutelage of esteemed flutist, Dr. Conor Nelson, as a recipient of the Advanced Opportunity Fellowship. He earned the Master of Music degree in Flute Performance from Texas A&M University-Commerce under the direction of Dr. Julee Kim Walker, where he was the flute studio teaching assistant. He received the Bachelor of Music degree in Flute Performance from the University of Texas at San Antonio School of Music, where he studied under Dr. Rita Linard and Dr. Rachel Woolf. Mr. Carlee's research interests include: 19th Century Mexican Composers, exploring opportunity and access issues for POC in classical music, and vocal pedagogy for flutists. He is the Managing Director for the DEIB Festival at UW Madison and serves on the National Flute Association's Flute Clubs Committee.

Dr. Lina Yoo Min Lee is a highly prolific pianist and proactive pedagogue across the world. Lee has been captivating audiences with her personal and insightful expressionist style throughout the US and abroad. Her most recent piano solo recital at Carnegie Hall in New York City was highly acclaimed for her exquisite interpretation of an eclectic program and powerful pianistic virtuosity. Along with her solo career, Lee has extensively collaborated with internationally renowned singers and instrumentalists, including members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Enthusiastic about community engagement & arts outreach and dedicated to promoting the works of underrepresented and historically and systemically marginalized composers, Lee is the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of the DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) Festival in Madison, Wisconsin.