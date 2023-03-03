media release: Lincoln Barr and his new record Forfeit the Prize come highly recommended by Kelly Hogan. She would know, since she, along with Nora and Casey, sang and played on it. That might have been enough for me, but Calexico's John Convertino being his touring drummer sealed the deal. I'm nervous already. RIYL the sophisticated cabaret of Wesley Stace's Late Style. Suggested donation $15.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Make reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once Kiki has confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.