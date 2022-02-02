ONLINE: Lindsay Christians

media release:Journalist and author Lindsay Christians discusses her outstanding new book, MADISON CHEFS, with local Madison restauranteur and political representative, Francesca Hong!

About the Book: Why do Salvatore's tomato pies have the sauce on the top? Where did chef Tami Lax learn to identify mushrooms in the woods? How did Morris develop its signature ramen? Lindsay Christians's in-depth look at nine creative, intense, and dedicated chefs captures the reason why Madison's dining culture remains a gem in America's Upper Midwest.