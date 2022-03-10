× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz Lindsay Christians is a food editor and arts writer for "The Capital Times" and author of the book "Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms and People."

media release: Why do Salvatore’s tomato pies have the sauce on the top? Where did chef Tami Lax learn to identify mushrooms in the woods? How did Morris develop its signature ramen? Farm-to-table is a cliché, but its roots among the farmers and chefs of south-central Wisconsin are deep, vibrant, and resilient. From brats and burgers to bibimbap, Madison’s food scene looks substantially different than it did just a decade ago. Though the city has always been ahead of the locavore movement, a restaurant boom in the 2010s radically changed the dining landscape. Even when individual eateries close or chefs move on, their ideas, connections, and creativity have lasting power. Much larger cities have been unable to match the culinary variety, innovation, and depth of talent found in Wisconsin’s state capital. Lindsay Christians’s in-depth look at nine creative, intense, and dedicated chefs captures the reason why Madison’s food culture remains a gem in America’s Upper Midwest. This beautifully illustrated book will leave you salivating—or making reservations. Lindsay Christians will appear live in conversation with Kyle Nabilcy of Isthmus.

Lindsay Christians (she/hers) is a full-time food editor and arts writer at The Capital Times in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, she founded a podcast about food and drink in Madison called The Corner Table. In addition to The Cap Times, her food writing has appeared in Daily Coffee News, Eating Well, Feast & Field, Growler, The Heavy Table, and Zagat, as well as The Secret Atlas of North Coast Food. Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms and People is her first book.