ONLINE: Line 3 Resistance

media release: Wed. July 14 7:00 pm Line 3 Resistance - Online Event! Hosted by the First Unitarian Society of Madison. From affecting treaty rights, climate change, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), Line 3 is one of the biggest and most important issues of our time. Learn about Line 3 from a slideshow featuring Winona LaDuke. FUS members who have been to the protest will also be sharing about their experiences. Join us in asking/urging/demanding that President Biden stop this outrageous attack on indigenous peoples and our planet. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 85022048802 Phone: 1 301 715 8592 Meeting ID: 850 2204 8802