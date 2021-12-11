LINE, Juli Johnson

× Expand Lindsey Rothrock LINE (left to right): Will Ault, Maddie Batzli, Esther Chun, Austin Lynch.

media release: We can't wait to welcome LINE back to our wee lil stage! They fill the air with pure goodness, come hang out and get some music medicine. This time around they'll be joined by local artist Juli Johnson

"LINE is a multi-genre, collaborative music project by artist Maddie Batzli. Maddie works as a solo artist and with bandmates Esther Chun, Austin Lynch, and Will Ault to create songs ranging between reflective contemporary folk, moody indie rock, and electric synth pop. Personal reflection, queer love, and social commentary show up as common themes in LINE’s songs. Beyond the music, what makes LINE special is the apparent joy the band takes in playing together, and the chemistry that results from that friendship and shared drive. LINE operates under the premise that music is a means to collective healing and transformation."

www.linesoundslike.com

"Juli Johnson is a singer/songwriter from Madison, WI. Her music is acoustic, filled with expressive melodies and emotional lyrics. She writes songs based on her personal experiences and relationships. Her musical style is similar to Olivia Rodrigo."

www.julijohnson.com

~pay what you can at the door~