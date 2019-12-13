Line, Linn Jennings

press release:Balancing an eclectic range of influences, LINE’s lyric-driven pop channels a sound that swings between moody indie rock and reflective contemporary folk. Self-analysis, queer love, and musings on current events show up as common themes in lead singer Maddie Batzli’s songwriting. In 2018, LINE grew beyond a solo project when Maddie reunited with longtime friend Austin Lynch, who brings a contemporary and jazz guitar background. Esther Chun joined soon after, providing treble vocals, and Will Ault completed the group, adding drums and Cajon. Beyond the music, what makes LINE special is the apparent joy they take in playing together, and the chemistry that results from that friendship and shared drive. (Note: Lindsey Rothrock will be subbing in for Esther on vocals for this show while Esther is out of town!)

FB: https://www.facebook.com/ linesoundslike/

Website: https://www.linesoundslike. com/

Linn Jennings is an acoustic singer-songwriter based in Madison who writes catchy melodies that will have you crying and humming along at the same time. In her release of her first EP Rainbows and Empty Roads she lends her voice to songs about love, heartbreak, and a little humor. Her music draws influence from acts like The Weepies, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Iron and Wine.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/ Linnjenningsmusic/