press release: Based in Madison, WI, LINE is an indie-pop band that started up in early 2018. LINE balances Americana, rock, and R&B influences, creating a sound that swings between moody, electric vibes and reflective contemporary folk.

Cover is $10 per person, with complementary truffles & caramels from Madison Chocolate included in ticket purchase. Tickets available for purchase online or at door.

Bakery items, & drinks (espresso bar, tea, hot chocolate, wine, etc.) available for purchase during the show!