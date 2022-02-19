press release: Celebrate Winter in the Wonderground and Lunar New Year with a special outdoor Lion Dance performance by Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association.

Winter in the Wonderground is supported by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.