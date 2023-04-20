The Lion King Kids

media release: A young lion Prince is cast out of his pride by his cruel uncle, who claims the young prince killed his father. While the uncle rules with an iron paw, and the pride suffers, the prince grows up beyond the Savannah, living by a philosophy: No worries for the rest of your days. But when his past comes to haunt him, the young Prince must decide his fate: will he remain an outcast, or face his demons and become what he needs to be?

Performed by youth in 2nd-5th grades, this show will run approximately 30 minutes and is family friendly.

All Performances Will Be Held At:

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona

Performance Dates:

Thursday, April 20 @ 6:00pm

Friday, April 21 @ 6:00pm

Saturday, April 22 @ 12:00pm

Saturday, April 22 @ 3:30pm