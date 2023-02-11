Lisa Konkol

to

Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Come join us at 10am on Saturday, February 11, in our Children's Department.  We are excited to host author Lisa Konkol who will read a couple of her books for story time at 10 am, followed by a book signing until 2 pm. A great time to be had for kids and adults alike!

Link to book on Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/mrs-wiggles-and-the-numbers-lisa-konkol/1142874354?ean=9781735919638

Info

Kids & Family
Books
608-827-0809
