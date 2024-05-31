Lisa Mann Band, Tony Kannen & the Sound Garden Crew

$15 ($12 adv.).

media release: It’s a rare opportunity to catch one of the top blues bands – and bass guitarists – from the Pacific Northwest! Lisa Mann’s decades-long career continues to earn her recognition, building on her 2014 Blues Blast Awards Sean Costello Rising Star Award, her 2015 and 2016 Blues Music Awards as top bass guitar instrumentalist, the Cascade Blues Association’s Hall of Fame, and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. Beyond her instrumentation, Mann’s songwriting and vocals are assertive and potent – reminiscent of Texas artists like Lou Ann Barton, Angela Strehli, and Sarah Brown.

Sharing the bill with Mann, Tony Kannen is at the top of the list of Madison’s blues veterans – with a performance history tracing back to the 1960s, and years of success in the 1970s and beyond with Shakedown. He’s still got the quintessential blues belter’s voice – enveloping and powerful in the material revived by him and his band of fellow veterans.