Lisa Quam, Ayman Kalada, Gabriella, Peggy Hurley

media release: Quamedy Productions Presents: Comedy & Wine at Nineteen09

Get ready to raise your glasses and your spirits at the Nineteen09 Wine Bar's Comedy Night! Headlining this event is the one and only Lisa Quam. With her observational humor and knack for finding hilarity in the mundane, Lisa is sure to leave you rolling in the aisles and reaching for your drink to stifle those uncontrollable fits of laughter.

Hosting the evening's festivities is the delightful Peggy Hurley, guiding you through the evening with her silly banter. Joining them are featured comics Ayman Kalada and Gabriella, promising an unforgettable night.

So grab a seat and get ready to indulge in an evening of comedic brilliance at the 1909 Wine Bar. With Lisa, Peggy, Ayman, and Gabriella at the helm, it's bound to be a night you won't soon forget. Cheers to laughter, good company, and unforgettable memories!

Tickets via EventBrite. Door pricing is $20 cash or Venmo.