Lisa Quam, Elizabeth Joy, Robert Helfenstine, Taylor Hooker

media release: With a mic in hand and a wit that’s razor-sharp, Lisa Quam has captured the hearts of audiences with her unique blend of wit, charm, observational humor, fearless storytelling, and relatable anecdotes, audiences are left in stitches. Lisa’s stage presence is a masterclass in laughter. Breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry, she’s an inspiration to aspiring comedians everywhere. Hosted by Taylor Hooker, this show also features sets by Elizabeth Joy and Robert Helfinstine. Pre-order your tickets here!