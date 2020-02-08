press release: On February 8, 2020, at Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Better Angels will hold a Skills Workshop from 9:30- 11:45. The workshop is titled “Listening across the Divide. It is designed to teach skills for conversations where there is a disagreement. This applies to political, non-political religious, or just differences in opinion one may have with family or friends.

In todays polarized environment conversations often turn angry and counterproductive. Better Angel skills helps people listen and understand with out arguing, this builds trust, clarify disagreements and find common ground based on common values and humanity.

By creating opportunities for meaningful discussions, Better Angels works to dial down the heated rhetoric that gets in the way of real conversations and accurate understanding of our differences. The objective is not to push an agenda or change participant’s minds, but rather to provide a safe place for deeper understanding.

These skills are essential in productive communication whether it is politics, policy, business settings or family life.

You can register your intention to attend by sending an email indicating Yes to WaunakeeBetterAngels.com. Or you can register that day.

For more information on Better Angels you can call local organizer Susan Vergeront (608-577-7086 or go to the national Website at Better-Angels.com