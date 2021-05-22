The Listening Party

Kroghville Oasis, Waterloo N5942 County Road O, Waterloo, Wisconsin 53594

media release: Head to Kroghville Oasis on May 22 for an eclectic shopping experience! Listening Party out of Milwaukee will be playing live from 3-6pm.

Jolly Frog Mexican Food Truck will be on site slinging the finest Latin American fare for your noshing needs. Look for a wide variety of vendors selling art, crafts, handmade soaps, cards, jewelry and MORE, including Ripley Green and Canndigenous. Please be safe and follow local guidelines for social gatherings.

***All hemp and cbd products are federally legal and compliant with the passing of 2018 Farm Bill.

Info

Music
920-648-5821
