Listening to the Land, Calling to the Cows

media release: Join Caitlin Vitale-Sullivan Sunday September 25th 5-7pm at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve to explore how music can be used to connect and communicate with land and more-than-human beings. Utilizing a framework of Scandinavian cow calling songs, this all-ages workshop will explore the acoustic landscapes of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. This workshop is free and open to the public.

To register email Caitlin with the subject heading "workshop sign up": vitalesulliv@wisc.edu

This is part of an international workshop series accompanying the recent publication becoming—Feral. Check out Caitlin's entry in the BECOMING Digital Collection to listen to recordings and learn more about Kulning - a vocal technique originating in Scandinavian herding practices: becoming.ink.