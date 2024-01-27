Listeso String Quartet

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by the winter and holiday spirit at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.

Tentative Program

Time from Inception

This Land from The Lion King

Zooster’s Breakout from Madagascar

Supermarine from Dunkirk

Honor from The Pacific

A Dark Knight from The Dark Knight

Wonder Woman Suite

Gladiator Suite

Cornfield Chase from Interstellar

Dune Suite

Discombobulate from Sherlock Holmes

Pirates of the Caribbean Suite