Listeso String Quartet
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by the winter and holiday spirit at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.
Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.
Tentative Program
Time from Inception
This Land from The Lion King
Zooster’s Breakout from Madagascar
Supermarine from Dunkirk
Honor from The Pacific
A Dark Knight from The Dark Knight
Wonder Woman Suite
Gladiator Suite
Cornfield Chase from Interstellar
Dune Suite
Discombobulate from Sherlock Holmes
Pirates of the Caribbean Suite