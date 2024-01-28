Listeso String Quartet

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by the winter and holiday spirit at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.

Tentative Program

“Lavender Haze”

“Love Story”

“Cardigan”

“Blank Space”

“Enchanted”

“Anti-Hero”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“All Too Well”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Lover”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“You Belong With Me”  

