Listeso String Quartet
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by the winter and holiday spirit at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.
Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.
Tentative Program
“Lavender Haze”
“Love Story”
“Cardigan”
“Blank Space”
“Enchanted”
“Anti-Hero”
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
“All Too Well”
“Wildest Dreams”
“Lover”
“I Knew You Were Trouble”
“You Belong With Me”