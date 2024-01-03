Literacy Network Fundraiser

media release: Delta Beer Lab is excited to announce that they are partnering with Literacy Network this January as their monthly Nonprofit Partner.

The general public is encouraged to attend Delta Beer Lab’s Nonprofit Partner kick-off Wednesday, January 3, 4:30-6:00 pm where representatives from Literacy Network will be on hand to share information about their work and how folx can get involved with their mission. Additionally, Literacy Network will be present at a number of regular Delta events during the month of January, such as trivia nights and Drag Queen Bingo, so be sure to stop by and share a pint with them.

Literacy Network provides free literacy and English language education to over 1300 Dane County adults each year, integrating individualized support into programs and wraparound services. In 2023, students from 85 different countries utilized their services. Literacy Network’s English as a Second Language (ESL), basic literacy, citizenship, and GED/HSED programs help participants unlock their potential and open doors to opportunities. Participants get new jobs, earn promotions, get their high school diplomas, become citizens, or improve their communication with coworkers, healthcare providers, and their children’s teachers.

“We are grateful to Delta Beer Lab’s commitment to supporting causes in the community,” said Robin Ryan, Literacy Network’s Executive Director. “It’s exciting to know that DBL’s patrons will be introduced to Literacy Network’s mission of helping Dane County adults build skills, reach goals, and connect communities. We hope, as people enjoy the many fun activities taking place in January, this increased awareness will generate new volunteers, donors, and program participants. Thank you for highlighting free adult literacy education and the students who are working toward personal goals and dreams.”

During their January partnership with Delta Beer Lab, Literacy Network will be present for a number of taproom events to educate patrons on their mission. “In my 10+ years as an educator, I witnessed again and again how crucial literacy is for folks to have greater agency in their own lives,” said Andrew Thomas, Delta’s Community Engagement Coordinator. “As a former English and writing instructor, I’m particularly excited about January’s partnership. Please join us as we help those in our Madison community unlock the power of the written and spoken word.”

*Delta Beer Lab serves as a community destination and brewery. Beer has brought people together for hundreds of years, and our Social Laboratory / Taproom is welcoming to all. We strive to expand community through quality, local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation. To date, Delta Beer Lab has donated more than $200k to their monthly Nonprofit Partners.