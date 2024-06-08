Literacy Network Student Achievement Ceremony

media release: Literacy Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering adults through literacy education, is hosting a heartwarming Student Achievement Ceremony on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Madison College's Goodman South Community Room at 2429 Perry St. in Madison.

According to Literacy Network, adults investing 100 or more hours in basic education programs increase their annual incomes by an average of nearly $10,000.

Immigrants achieving naturalized citizenship experience a 10% surge in family income.

One in seven adults in Dane County—60,000 people—lacks the English or literacy skills needed to navigate life in the community.

This inspiring event recognizes the remarkable achievements of local adult students who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals. The ceremony will honor individuals who have: