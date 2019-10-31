Litigating LGBTQI+ Issues in Kenya

press release: This event is co-hosted by QLaw (UW Law's LGBTQ+ Inclusive Student Organization), UW Quoncil, the UW Human Rights Program and the Inclusive Healthcare Initiative.

This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Limited seats are available, so please reserve your FREE ticket today!

Eric Gitari is a human rights lawyer and queer activist from Nairobi, Kenya. His work analyzes constitutional law and social change with regard to homosexuality in three African countries: Botswana, Kenya and Nigeria. Additionaly, Gitari has just compelted a fellowship in Senegal and Gambia. His work compares the legal, political and social challenges resulting from criminalization of same sex conduct in African legal systems and the effect of such criminalization in accessing rights – such as right to fair trial, employment, registration of associations, housing and expression. As a lawyer, Gitari has also stood before the High Court of Kenya advocating for the rights and equal represenation of LGBTQI+ persons.

Erik Gitari joins us October 31 to discuss his legal and policy advocay work, the status of LGBTQI+ persons today, and stories from the front lines of the ongoing battle for equality.

QLaw is a student organization dedicated to serving the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) community and allies at the University of Wisconsin Law School. We strive to make the Law School a more open, hospitable, and welcoming environment for LGBTQ students and allies, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, through collaboration with the administration and other student organizations. We work with the Law School’s Admissions & Financial Aid Department to recruit LGBTQ law students and ensure that the Wisconsin Law School is an LGBTQ-friendly environment.

We seek to educate the Law School community by increasing LGBTQ visibility and raising awareness of issues that affect us, while providing support and networking opportunities for LGBTQ law students. We host events designed to facilitate discussion of LGBTQ-related legal issues and host social events to foster community among our membership. We also maintain a listserv and facebook page which serve to disseminate information of interest to Wisconsin Law’s LGBTQ law students.

Ultimately, we aim for a diverse organization that reflects the composition of the larger community of LGBTQ people and their allies. Everyone is welcome to participate. If you have any questions about QLaw or the University of Wisconsin Law School, please feel free to contact us.