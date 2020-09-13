Little Giants

Buy Tickets

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Drive-in style screening. $25/two people ($40/three & up).

press release: Sunday will feature an early showing of Little Giants, at 4 pm, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (part 2) will start at 7:00pm. Gates for each open one hour earlier. Tickets to the Duck Pond Drive-In begin at $25 per vehicle and can be purchased at mallardsbaseball.com.

Info

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family
Movies
608-561-4229
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Little Giants - 2020-09-13 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Little Giants - 2020-09-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Little Giants - 2020-09-13 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Little Giants - 2020-09-13 16:00:00 ical