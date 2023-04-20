The Little Mermaid Jr.

Buy Tickets

Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release:  In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking. Performed by youth in 6th-8th grades, this show is a family friendly/youth appropriate version of the original Broadway musical and will run approximately 1 hour.

All Performances Will Be Held At: Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona

Performance Dates:

  • Thursday, April 20 @ 7:30pm
  • Friday, April 21 @ 7:30pm
  • Saturday, April 22 @ 1:30pm
  • Saturday, April 22 @ 5:00pm

Info

Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-20 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-21 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-22 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-22 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-22 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-22 13:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-22 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-22 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2023-04-22 17:00:00 ical