media release: It’s summer and it’s time to sweat! Hilldale is welcoming four different fitness groups to host free outdoor fitness classes on the Green in July and August. Pre-registration is required; however, walk-ins will be welcomed if capacity allows. Classes will vary from high-energy Zumba dance, to boot camps, spin classes, and even yoga and mindfulness for families.

Yoga for kids & parents with little om BIG OM, Tuesday July 13 & 20, Aug. 10, 6:00pm – 6:45pm; Aug. 28, 9 am, on the Green