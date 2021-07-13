little om BIG OM

RSVP

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: It’s summer and it’s time to sweat! Hilldale is welcoming four different fitness groups to host free outdoor fitness classes on the Green in July and August. Pre-registration is required; however, walk-ins will be welcomed if capacity allows. Classes will vary from high-energy Zumba dance, to boot camps, spin classes, and even yoga and mindfulness for families.

Yoga for kids & parents with little om BIG OM, Tuesday July 13 & 20, Aug. 10, 6:00pm – 6:45pm; Aug. 28, 9 am, on the Green

Info

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Health & Fitness, Kids & Family
RSVP
Google Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-07-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-07-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-07-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-07-13 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-07-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-07-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-07-20 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-08-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-08-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-08-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-08-10 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-08-28 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-08-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-08-28 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - little om BIG OM - 2021-08-28 09:00:00 ical