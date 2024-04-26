Little Shop of Horrors

media release: Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman; Music by Alan Menken. Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith.

Originally produced by the WPA Theatre (Kyle Renick, Producing Director). Originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by the WPA Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and the Shubert Organization.

Got a love for the offbeat? A taste for the dark side? Then get prepared to be devoured by SPCT's production of this popular sci-fi, smash-hit musical.

Seymour Krelborn, a floral failure with a heart of gold (and a questionable taste in fertilizer), stumbles upon a mysterious plant that promises fame, fortune, and maybe even a date with the lovely Audrey.

Problem is the plant has a serious appetite - for blood! And the more Seymour feeds it, the larger it grows. Can Seymour win Audrey's heart before Audrey II takes over the world?

A hilarious spoof of 1950s sci-fi B-movies, this is definitely not your Grandma's musical. it's more "Alien" meets "Little Mermaid" with a dash of doo-wop and a whole lotta hilarious horror.

Grab your tickets now and get ready for a touching love story with teeth and a wild ride you won't want to miss. Just be ready to duck. Audrey II's vines have a mind (and appetite) of their own.